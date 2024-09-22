Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Price Target Increased to $144.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $110.00 to $144.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.51% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brink’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.50.

Brink’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BCO opened at $112.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.47. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.27 and a beta of 1.43. Brink’s has a 12 month low of $64.15 and a 12 month high of $113.63.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 69.80% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Brink’s will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Brink’s

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 154.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 119.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brink’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

About Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

