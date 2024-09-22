Brokerages Set Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) PT at C$79.15

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$79.15.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CM. Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$74.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$77.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Cormark upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$75.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$93.00 to C$91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CM

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Announces Dividend

CM opened at C$83.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$74.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$69.25. The stock has a market cap of C$79.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.12. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of C$47.44 and a 1 year high of C$84.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.10%.

Insider Activity at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

In related news, Senior Officer Hratch Dikran Panossian sold 5,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$79.89, for a total value of C$441,791.70. In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Senior Officer Hratch Dikran Panossian sold 5,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$79.89, for a total value of C$441,791.70. Also, Senior Officer Shawn Beber sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$81.80, for a total transaction of C$817,960.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 170,790 shares of company stock valued at $13,769,695. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.