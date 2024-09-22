Brokerages Set Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Target Price at C$13.89

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$13.89.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CMG shares. Raymond James set a C$15.00 target price on Computer Modelling Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Acumen Capital raised their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$14.00 price objective on Computer Modelling Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

CMG opened at C$11.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$950.28 million, a PE ratio of 41.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.23. Computer Modelling Group has a one year low of C$7.98 and a one year high of C$14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.77, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.98 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.96.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$30.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$31.14 million. Computer Modelling Group had a return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 19.69%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Computer Modelling Group will post 0.3047322 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

In related news, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.80, for a total value of C$66,560.00. In other news, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.60, for a total transaction of C$63,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.80, for a total transaction of C$66,560.00. Insiders sold 25,200 shares of company stock worth $320,360 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

