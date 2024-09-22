Brokerages Set Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Target Price at $13.85

Shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.85.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

In other Ellington Financial news, CIO Michael W. Vranos sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $71,508.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 179,655 shares in the company, valued at $2,177,418.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,879,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,625,000 after acquiring an additional 45,979 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ellington Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,326,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 509.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 774,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,848,000 after purchasing an additional 647,700 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 32.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 751,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,084,000 after purchasing an additional 183,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 658,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,368,000 after buying an additional 111,314 shares during the period. 55.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ellington Financial Stock Down 1.1 %

EFC opened at $13.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 73.16 and a quick ratio of 73.16. Ellington Financial has a one year low of $10.88 and a one year high of $13.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.22.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $33.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.20 million. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 103.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ellington Financial will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ellington Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.90%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 243.75%.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

