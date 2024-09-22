Brokerages Set Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Price Target at $31.30

Shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.30.

Several research firms recently commented on FVRR. UBS Group downgraded shares of Fiverr International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fiverr International

Fiverr International Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:FVRR opened at $25.46 on Friday. Fiverr International has a 12-month low of $18.83 and a 12-month high of $31.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.31 and a 200-day moving average of $23.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $984.13 million, a PE ratio of 115.73 and a beta of 1.70.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Fiverr International had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $94.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.69 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fiverr International will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiverr International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Fiverr International by 18.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Fiverr International during the first quarter worth about $400,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 9.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares in the last quarter. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiverr International Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes various categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.