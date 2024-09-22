Brokerages Set Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) PT at $51.60

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.60.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair upgraded Tarsus Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target (up from $61.00) on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $61,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TARS stock opened at $34.51 on Friday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $12.57 and a 1-year high of $42.50. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 6.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.05.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $40.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.30 million. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 180.00% and a negative return on equity of 63.99%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.17) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

