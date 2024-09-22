Brokers Set Expectations for Ero Copper Corp.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Ero Copper in a report issued on Tuesday, September 17th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.88. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $4.75 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.91 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ERO. TD Securities reduced their target price on Ero Copper from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Ventum Financial decreased their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$33.00 to C$32.50 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$40.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.77.

ERO opened at C$28.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.63. The firm has a market cap of C$2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -109.54, a P/E/G ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$27.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$27.73. Ero Copper has a fifty-two week low of C$15.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.89.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$160.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$154.50 million. Ero Copper had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

