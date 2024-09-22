Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Receives $54.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WHD. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cactus from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Cactus from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Johnson Rice downgraded Cactus from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Cactus from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in Cactus by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 13,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cactus by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 592,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,889,000 after acquiring an additional 19,734 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Cactus by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,049,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,645,000 after purchasing an additional 73,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Cactus by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

WHD opened at $63.46 on Tuesday. Cactus has a 12 month low of $37.58 and a 12 month high of $64.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.96 and a 200 day moving average of $53.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.95.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $290.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.76 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cactus will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This is an increase from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Cactus’s payout ratio is currently 20.72%.

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

