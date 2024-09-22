Cambria Global Momentum ETF (BATS:GMOM) to Issue Dividend of $0.36

Cambria Global Momentum ETF (BATS:GMOM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3559 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from Cambria Global Momentum ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Cambria Global Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of BATS:GMOM opened at $29.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.78.

About Cambria Global Momentum ETF

The Cambria Global Momentum ETF (GMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed fund that selects approximately 17 ETFs, across various asset classes, based on price momentum. The fund aims for capital appreciation rather than income.

