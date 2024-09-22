Canaccord Genuity Group Raises BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target to C$52.00

BCE (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on BCE from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on BCE from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on BCE from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Thursday. Desjardins raised their price objective on BCE from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on BCE from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BCE has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$51.17.

Get BCE alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BCE

BCE Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TSE BCE opened at C$47.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$43.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.43. BCE has a 12-month low of C$42.58 and a 12-month high of C$56.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$46.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$46.18.

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.07 billion. BCE had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 10.63%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BCE will post 2.991195 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCE Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.998 per share. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 185.58%.

BCE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.