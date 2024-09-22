Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Braemar (LON:BMS)

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Braemar (LON:BMS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 410 ($5.42) price objective on the stock.

Shares of BMS stock opened at GBX 294 ($3.88) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.61. Braemar has a fifty-two week low of GBX 230 ($3.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 317.64 ($4.20). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 299.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 287.78. The stock has a market cap of £89.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,261.54 and a beta of 1.17.

In related news, insider James Christopher Duchar Gundy bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 298 ($3.94) per share, with a total value of £29,800 ($39,365.92). In other news, insider Tristram Simmonds sold 12,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.96), for a total value of £37,275 ($49,240.42). Also, insider James Christopher Duchar Gundy purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 298 ($3.94) per share, with a total value of £29,800 ($39,365.92). 51.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Braemar Plc provides shipbroking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Chartering, Investment Advisory, and Risk Advisory. The Chartering segment provides shipbroking services for deep sea tankers, specialized tankers, dry cargo, and offshore; cost-saving solutions; freight consultancy; and a vessel database.

