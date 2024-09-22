Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Humana (NYSE:HUM)

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $395.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $396.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $374.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Humana to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $398.70.

Humana Stock Performance

Humana stock opened at $310.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $357.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $345.61. Humana has a 52-week low of $298.61 and a 52-week high of $530.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $29.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.94 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Humana will post 16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Humana

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in Humana by 111.4% in the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Humana during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Humana during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

