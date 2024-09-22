Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Rating for Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 254.84% from the stock’s current price.

CDXS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark lowered shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Codexis in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Codexis Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of CDXS stock opened at $3.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.92. Codexis has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $4.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.07.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 125.41% and a negative return on equity of 64.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Codexis will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 61,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.16 per share, for a total transaction of $192,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,380,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,320,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Codexis

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Codexis during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Codexis during the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Codexis during the first quarter valued at about $97,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Codexis by 57.4% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 10,395 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Codexis by 72.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 15,425 shares during the period. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver, a technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering biocatalysts that perform chemical transformations and enhance the efficiency and productivity of manufacturing processes.

Featured Stories

