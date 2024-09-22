Capital One Financial Comments on Ovintiv Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 17th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.58. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $5.63 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.91 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.21 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.02. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 18.56%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on OVV. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ovintiv in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.83.

Ovintiv Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $40.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 2.62. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of $37.81 and a 1 year high of $55.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ovintiv

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OVV. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 16.76%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Further Reading

