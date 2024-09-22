Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS) Director Humberto Antonio Fernandois Sells 29,906 Shares

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) Director Humberto Antonio Fernandois sold 29,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.26, for a total transaction of C$276,977.41.

On Friday, September 13th, Humberto Antonio Fernandois sold 60,000 shares of Capstone Copper stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.25, for a total value of C$554,880.00.

Shares of Capstone Copper stock opened at C$9.82 on Friday. Capstone Copper Corp. has a 12 month low of C$4.40 and a 12 month high of C$11.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.76, a P/E/G ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.29.

Capstone Copper ( TSE:CS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The mining company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$537.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$545.84 million. Capstone Copper had a negative return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capstone Copper Corp. will post 0.8925144 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CS. TD Securities lifted their price target on Capstone Copper from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Capstone Copper from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. National Bankshares upped their price target on Capstone Copper from C$12.00 to C$12.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.57.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

