CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX) Shares Down 4.2% on Insider Selling

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) fell 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $23.95 and last traded at $23.95. 46,539 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 250,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

Specifically, CFO Anup Radhakrishnan sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $40,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,954.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gina Chapman sold 2,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $74,464.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,600,742.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

CRGX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on CARGO Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of CARGO Therapeutics from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.48.

CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.04. Analysts expect that CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,821,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CARGO Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $79,557,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in CARGO Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $39,009,000. Yu Fan acquired a new position in shares of CARGO Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $14,975,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of CARGO Therapeutics by 38.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,093,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,044,000 after acquiring an additional 854,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.

