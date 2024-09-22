Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) PT Raised to $27.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 42.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CCL. Citigroup raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

Carnival Co. & Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of CCL stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.28. Carnival Co. & has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $19.74. The company has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 2.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.59 and its 200 day moving average is $16.14.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Carnival Co. &

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth about $40,236,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 176,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 12,017 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

