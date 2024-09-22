Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz Sells 9,000 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $576,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 554,929 shares in the company, valued at $35,543,202.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Thursday, August 15th, Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,320 shares of Charles Schwab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $802,032.00.

On Friday, July 19th, Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $557,640.00.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $65.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $79.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.28 and its 200 day moving average is $69.94. The company has a market capitalization of $116.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.97.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.84%.

SCHW has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price (down from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 4,691,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322,156 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at $11,452,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 190,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,788,000 after purchasing an additional 17,925 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 13,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 217.8% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 194,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,371,000 after purchasing an additional 133,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

