Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Cut to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $337.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $300.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Northcoast Research upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $393.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $404.90.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $368.00 on Thursday. Casey’s General Stores has a 52 week low of $260.13 and a 52 week high of $401.07. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $374.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $347.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.89%.

Insider Activity at Casey’s General Stores

In related news, CEO Darren M. Rebelez sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.54, for a total value of $5,056,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,655,284.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Casey’s General Stores news, CEO Darren M. Rebelez sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.54, for a total transaction of $5,056,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,655,284.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.24, for a total transaction of $1,140,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,438,890.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Casey’s General Stores

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth $115,799,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

See Also

