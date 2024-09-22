Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) PT Lowered to $58.00

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FUN. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Cedar Fair from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Cedar Fair from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Cedar Fair from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.91.

Shares of NYSE:FUN opened at $41.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.43. Cedar Fair has a 52-week low of $34.04 and a 52-week high of $58.70.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $571.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.57 million. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 6.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.97%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Cedar Fair by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,008,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,553,000 after buying an additional 539,352 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 313.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,047,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310,565 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 94,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Torno Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cedar Fair in the second quarter valued at about $4,413,000. Finally, HAP Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,329,000. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

