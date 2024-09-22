China Everbright Environment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFFF) Plans Dividend of $0.14

China Everbright Environment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFFF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, October 18th. This represents a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.
China Everbright Environment Group Stock Performance
CHFFF stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. China Everbright Environment Group has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.46 and its 200-day moving average is $0.41.
About China Everbright Environment Group
