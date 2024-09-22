China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Price Performance
China Jo-Jo Drugstores stock opened at $1.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.45. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $3.59.
About China Jo-Jo Drugstores
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than China Jo-Jo Drugstores
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Take Advantage of Village Farms Stock as Cannabis Market Evolves
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/16 – 9/20
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Don’t Miss These 3 Retail Stocks for Fall Gains
Receive News & Ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.