China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Price Performance

China Jo-Jo Drugstores stock opened at $1.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.45. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $3.59.

About China Jo-Jo Drugstores

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

