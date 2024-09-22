Comparing Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) & Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) and Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Dynavax Technologies has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nabriva Therapeutics has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.0% of Dynavax Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Nabriva Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Dynavax Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Nabriva Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynavax Technologies 6.88% 2.76% 1.73% Nabriva Therapeutics -148.11% -365.53% -135.81%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Dynavax Technologies and Nabriva Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Dynavax Technologies and Nabriva Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynavax Technologies 0 1 3 0 2.75 Nabriva Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dynavax Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $23.67, suggesting a potential upside of 108.52%.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dynavax Technologies and Nabriva Therapeutics”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynavax Technologies $249.69 million 5.95 -$6.39 million $0.06 189.17 Nabriva Therapeutics $35.59 million 0.00 -$57.19 million ($19.20) N/A

Dynavax Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Nabriva Therapeutics. Nabriva Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dynavax Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Dynavax Technologies beats Nabriva Therapeutics on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe. The company also manufactures and sells CpG 1018, the adjuvant used in HEPLISAV-B. Dynavax Technologies Corporation has a collaboration agreement with Valneva Scotland Limited; Zhejiang Clover Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.; Clover Biopharmaceuticals (Hong Kong) Co., Limited; Biological E. Limited; PT Bio Farma; Medigen Vaccine Biologics; and Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd. The company was formerly known as Double Helix Corporation and changed its name to Dynavax Technologies Corporation in September 1996. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for oral and IV administration. It also develops XENLETA that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric infections, as well as sexually transmitted infections, cystic fibrosis, ABSSSI, ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, complicated intra-abdominal infections, hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, osteomyelitis, and prosthetic joint infections. In addition, the company develops CONTEPO, an epoxide antibiotic for use in treating complicated urinary tract infections, as well as is in Phase I clinical trial for peri-operative prophylaxis. The company was formerly known as Nabriva Therapeutics Forschungs GmbH and changed its name to Nabriva Therapeutics plc in 2007. Nabriva Therapeutics plc was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

