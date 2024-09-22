Compass Minerals International’s (CMP) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their market perform rating on shares of Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Compass Minerals International to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Minerals International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CMP

Compass Minerals International Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compass Minerals International

Shares of CMP opened at $11.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.73 million, a PE ratio of -5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Compass Minerals International has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $28.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.54.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the second quarter worth about $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 117.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the second quarter worth about $46,000. 99.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.