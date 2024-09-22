Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $82.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 320.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CRBP. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.86.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.51 on Friday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $61.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.01. The company has a market capitalization of $208.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.56.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.29. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $638,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $716,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $725,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $862,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 100.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 10,604 shares during the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, a peripherally restricted cannabinoid type-1 (CB1) receptor inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity.

