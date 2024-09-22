Craig S. Mckasson Sells 10,000 Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Stock

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $204,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 263,699 shares in the company, valued at $5,382,096.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of PINC stock opened at $19.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.02. Premier, Inc. has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $23.01.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. Premier had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $350.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Premier’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Premier, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 1st were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.25%.

PINC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Premier from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Premier from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Benchmark lowered shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Premier from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Premier by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Premier by 2.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Premier by 0.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP boosted its position in Premier by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 69,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 141.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

