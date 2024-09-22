Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1022 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 35.2% annually over the last three years.
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Price Performance
CRT stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.07. The stock has a market cap of $58.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.51. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $20.50.
About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.
