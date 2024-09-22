Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) PT Raised to $194.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $170.00 to $194.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.00% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $192.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.28.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

NYSE DRI opened at $170.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.49. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $133.36 and a 12-month high of $176.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.30.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.08). Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 49.82%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.09, for a total value of $352,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,483.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Sarah H. King sold 15,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.06, for a total value of $2,344,283.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 447 shares in the company, valued at $65,735.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.09, for a total value of $352,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,483.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Darden Restaurants

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 30,344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 8,619 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,901,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 206.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,204,000 after acquiring an additional 33,066 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 131.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $838,000. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

(Get Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.