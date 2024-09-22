Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) PT Raised to $195.00 at BTIG Research

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.59% from the company’s previous close.

DRI has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI raised Darden Restaurants from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their target price on Darden Restaurants from $192.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Darden Restaurants from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $159.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.28.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 1.2 %

DRI opened at $170.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.30. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $133.36 and a 52 week high of $176.84.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 49.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.09, for a total transaction of $352,725.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,483.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.09, for a total transaction of $352,725.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,483.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sarah H. King sold 15,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.06, for a total value of $2,344,283.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,735.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 131.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.