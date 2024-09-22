Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $1,090.00 to $180.00. The stock had previously closed at $152.11, but opened at $147.98. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Deckers Outdoor shares last traded at $150.66, with a volume of 295,743 shares changing hands.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $21.53 to $27.78 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $26.67 to $28.19 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $27.78 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $30.83 to $30.56 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $33.33 to $34.03 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.42.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on DECK

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

Institutional Trading of Deckers Outdoor

In other news, Director David Powers sold 140,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $3,376,368.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,450,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,756,760.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 460.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 28 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 437.5% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 256.3% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 57 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Down 0.9 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.18 and its 200-day moving average is $30.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.05.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $825.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 31.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.