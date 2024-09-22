Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Receives $135.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $139.19.

Several brokerages have commented on DELL. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Susquehanna began coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Report on DELL

Dell Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $117.50 on Friday. Dell Technologies has a twelve month low of $63.90 and a twelve month high of $179.70. The stock has a market cap of $83.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.30 and its 200-day moving average is $124.31.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 178.09% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $25.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,839,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $196,286,826.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,350,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,665,690.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,839,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $196,286,826.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,350,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,665,690.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 8,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total transaction of $1,246,772.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 731,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,400,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,297,857 shares of company stock worth $840,653,193 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 889,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Free Report

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.