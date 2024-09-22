DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Price Target Cut to $26.00

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on DoubleVerify from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DoubleVerify from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.18.

Shares of NYSE:DV opened at $17.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.20. DoubleVerify has a 12-month low of $16.93 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.24, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $155.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DoubleVerify will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $33,957.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,314 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,294.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 5,292 shares of company stock valued at $104,835 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the first quarter worth about $28,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 212.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 72.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

