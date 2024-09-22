Douglas H. Shulman Sells 5,000 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Stock

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 417,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,873,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

OneMain Trading Down 2.1 %

OneMain stock opened at $49.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.23 and a 200-day moving average of $48.78. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $54.94.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.74 million. OneMain had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 20.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneMain

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.47%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.09%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in OneMain by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 43.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 1.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in OneMain by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its position in OneMain by 27.4% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OMF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on OneMain from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of OneMain from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on OneMain from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Further Reading

