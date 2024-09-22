Douglas Wadleigh Sells 2,094 Shares of Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Stock

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Douglas Wadleigh sold 2,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.70, for a total value of C$62,187.19.

Spin Master Stock Down 1.1 %

Spin Master stock opened at C$31.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.83, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 1.02. Spin Master Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$27.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$31.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.88.

Get Spin Master alerts:

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.03). Spin Master had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The business had revenue of C$563.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$583.31 million. Analysts predict that Spin Master Corp. will post 3.144958 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spin Master Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Spin Master’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Spin Master’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.21%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$44.63.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Spin Master

About Spin Master

(Get Free Report)

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.