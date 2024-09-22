Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Dril-Quip Stock Performance

Dril-Quip has a 1-year low of $14.07 and a 1-year high of $30.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.41 million, a P/E ratio of -24.08 and a beta of 0.84.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 5.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $120.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Dril-Quip will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Dril-Quip

Institutional Trading of Dril-Quip

In related news, VP James C. Webster sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total transaction of $88,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,302.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRQ. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Dril-Quip by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dril-Quip by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Dril-Quip by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 24,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Dril-Quip by 564.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Dril-Quip by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for offshore and onshore applications worldwide. The company’s principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, specialty connectors and associated pipes, subsea production trees and systems, mudline hanger systems, production riser systems, dry tree systems, subsea manifolds, line hangers and expandable liner systems, multi-frac well connections, conventional wellheads, thermal wellheads, completion packers, and safety and kelly valves; and rig equipment comprises drilling riser systems, wellhead connectors, diverters, and cement manifolds.

