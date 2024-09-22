Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DRVN. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Baird R W raised shares of Driven Brands to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.95.

Driven Brands Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ DRVN opened at $14.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.11. Driven Brands has a 52-week low of $10.59 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.13.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Driven Brands had a negative net margin of 33.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $611.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Driven Brands will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Driven Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Driven Brands by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,056,000 after purchasing an additional 17,252 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Driven Brands in the fourth quarter worth $18,583,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Driven Brands in the fourth quarter worth $197,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Driven Brands by 261.0% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 178,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 129,062 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Driven Brands by 579.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. The company also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops.

