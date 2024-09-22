Editas Medicine’s (EDIT) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EDIT. Barclays decreased their price objective on Editas Medicine from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Editas Medicine from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Editas Medicine presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.90.

Editas Medicine Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $3.77 on Thursday. Editas Medicine has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $11.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.34 and its 200 day moving average is $5.44. The company has a market cap of $310.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.99.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 62.61% and a negative net margin of 288.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Editas Medicine will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Editas Medicine news, EVP Linda Burkly sold 11,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total transaction of $64,422.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,397.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Linda Burkly sold 11,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total transaction of $64,422.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,397.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Baisong Mei sold 6,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total transaction of $34,484.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,413 shares in the company, valued at $700,291.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,578 shares of company stock worth $105,997. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Editas Medicine

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Editas Medicine by 401.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 481.7% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 7,861 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis; and reni-cel, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

