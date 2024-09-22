Elliot Noss Sells 5,700 Shares of Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) Stock

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) (TSE:TC) CEO Elliot Noss sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $125,571.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 511,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,258,607.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Tucows Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:TCX opened at $21.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $239.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.85. Tucows Inc. has a one year low of $15.65 and a one year high of $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.21.

Get Tucows alerts:

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) (TSE:TC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The information services provider reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter. Tucows had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 490.14%. The company had revenue of $89.42 million for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Tucows from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TCX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tucows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Tucows by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,281 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Tucows by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 16,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tucows by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 698,465 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV raised its holdings in shares of Tucows by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 1,989,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,719,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Tucows Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tucows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tucows and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.