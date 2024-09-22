Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ESPR. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $2.90 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.17.

ESPR stock opened at $1.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $318.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.22. Esperion Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $3.40.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $73.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.90 million. On average, research analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BOKF NA bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $50,000. 47.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

