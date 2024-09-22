European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Price Target Raised to C$4.00 at Raymond James

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Ventum Financial boosted their price target on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$2.25 to C$3.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$3.47.

Shares of TSE ERE.UN opened at C$3.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$297.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 256.06. European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$2.12 and a 1-year high of C$3.28.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust – ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

