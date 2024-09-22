EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) CEO Sells $75,888.31 in Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 7,099 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $75,888.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,124,163 shares in the company, valued at $86,847,302.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Eric Richard Remer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 17th, Eric Richard Remer sold 10,311 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $110,224.59.

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Eric Richard Remer sold 3,992 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $44,191.44.

Shares of EverCommerce stock opened at $10.77 on Friday. EverCommerce Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.22 and a twelve month high of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.29 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.10.

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 6.31% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $177.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.88 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EVCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.45.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVCM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,664,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,684,000 after acquiring an additional 30,481 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of EverCommerce by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 340,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 95,934 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in EverCommerce by 673.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 323,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 281,551 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in EverCommerce by 6.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 9,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in EverCommerce by 394.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 55,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 44,378 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

