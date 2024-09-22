Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Rating Increased to Hold at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Evergy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Evergy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $60.00.

Evergy Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of EVRG opened at $61.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.62. Evergy has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $62.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.92.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. Evergy had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Evergy will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.6425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 3,347 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $196,803.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,076,463.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 3,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $196,803.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,463.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles A. Caisley sold 9,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $550,742.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,993,132.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,884 shares of company stock worth $941,810 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evergy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Evergy by 199.5% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Evergy during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evergy

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Further Reading

