EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

EVI Industries Price Performance

EVI stock opened at $19.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.53. EVI Industries has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $28.65. The company has a market cap of $242.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.68 and a beta of 0.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EVI Industries

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EVI Industries by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of EVI Industries by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of EVI Industries by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of EVI Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of EVI Industries by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVI Industries Company Profile

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution, sale, rental, and lease of commercial and industrial laundry and dry-cleaning equipment in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

Featured Stories

