FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Cut to $328.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at TD Cowen from $334.00 to $328.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on FedEx from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Daiwa America lowered shares of FedEx from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $339.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $327.00 target price (up from $303.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.38.

Shares of FDX opened at $254.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $62.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $292.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.04. FedEx has a 12-month low of $224.69 and a 12-month high of $313.84.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($1.22). The company had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx will post 20.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total value of $607,821.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,189,042.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total value of $607,821.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,189,042.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total value of $2,611,688.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,797,974.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,944 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,355 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,831,084 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,558,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,622 shares during the last quarter. Sentry LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $307,007,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,868,165 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,756,602,000 after buying an additional 1,056,061 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,893,781 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $732,040,000 after buying an additional 798,084 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in FedEx by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,258,579 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $654,401,000 after buying an additional 684,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

