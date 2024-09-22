FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Hsbc Global Res

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Hsbc Global Res from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FDX. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on FedEx from $347.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.38.

FedEx Trading Down 15.2 %

NYSE:FDX opened at $254.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $292.43 and its 200-day moving average is $275.04. The firm has a market cap of $62.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.17. FedEx has a 12 month low of $224.69 and a 12 month high of $313.84.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($1.22). The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.87 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 20.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total value of $4,714,624.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,634,640.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total value of $4,714,624.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at $17,634,640.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Guy M. Erwin II sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.24, for a total value of $34,711.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,293.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,944 shares of company stock worth $9,882,355. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of FedEx

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,246 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $7,398,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,667,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth $476,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,297 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

