First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $39.00 to $40.00. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. First Financial Bankshares traded as high as $40.78 and last traded at $40.78, with a volume of 164 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.84.

Separately, Stephens increased their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $553,577,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,956,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $490,717,000 after buying an additional 490,770 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 27.6% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,334,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,400,000 after buying an additional 720,820 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 3,632.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,992,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,556,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,482,000 after acquiring an additional 130,361 shares in the last quarter. 69.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.24.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $184.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.10 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 14.01%. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.43%.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

