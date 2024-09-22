Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Cut to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $95.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $89.00.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FIVE. StockNews.com cut shares of Five Below from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, June 8th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Five Below from $115.00 to $106.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Mizuho lowered Five Below from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $79.00 price objective (down previously from $155.00) on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Five Below from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $109.95.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $95.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.37. Five Below has a 12-month low of $64.87 and a 12-month high of $216.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.21.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $830.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.95 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 7.57%. On average, analysts forecast that Five Below will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Below

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Five Below by 2,000.0% during the second quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Five Below by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

