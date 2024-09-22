Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) Major Shareholder Sells $229,114.49 in Stock

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 67,189 shares of Five Point stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total transaction of $229,114.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,638.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Luxor Capital Group, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 17th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 47,011 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total value of $160,777.62.
- On Wednesday, July 24th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 2,600 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $8,398.00.
- On Friday, July 19th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 106,984 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $333,790.08.
Five Point Stock Performance
Shares of FPH stock opened at $3.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $499.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.45. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $3.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.17 and its 200 day moving average is $3.11.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Five Point by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 36,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 17,196 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five Point by 12.6% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in Five Point during the second quarter valued at $293,000. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Five Point by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Five Point by 13.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 657,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 77,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.09% of the company’s stock.
Five Point Company Profile
Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, research and development, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Five Point
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Take Advantage of Village Farms Stock as Cannabis Market Evolves
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/16 – 9/20
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Don’t Miss These 3 Retail Stocks for Fall Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Five Point Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Point and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.