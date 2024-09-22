Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) Major Shareholder Sells $229,114.49 in Stock

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 67,189 shares of Five Point stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total transaction of $229,114.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,638.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Luxor Capital Group, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 17th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 47,011 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total value of $160,777.62.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 2,600 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $8,398.00.

On Friday, July 19th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 106,984 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $333,790.08.

Five Point Stock Performance

Shares of FPH stock opened at $3.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $499.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.45. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $3.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.17 and its 200 day moving average is $3.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Five Point ( NYSE:FPH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $51.19 million during the quarter. Five Point had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 2.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Five Point by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 36,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 17,196 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five Point by 12.6% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in Five Point during the second quarter valued at $293,000. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Five Point by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Five Point by 13.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 657,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 77,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.09% of the company’s stock.

Five Point Company Profile

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, research and development, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

