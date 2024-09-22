Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Fluent from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Fluent Trading Up 7.8 %

Shares of FLNT stock opened at $2.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.24. Fluent has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $4.78.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.25). Fluent had a negative return on equity of 56.62% and a negative net margin of 20.26%. The business had revenue of $58.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.61 million. On average, analysts predict that Fluent will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. JB Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Fluent by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital Partners LP now owns 4,958,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 150,150 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Fluent during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Fluent by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 311,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 23,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fluent by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares during the last quarter. 23.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

