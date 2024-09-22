Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Fluor from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Fluor from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fluor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fluor from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Fluor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

In other news, CAO John C. Regan sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total transaction of $628,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,669.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fluor by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 794,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,108,000 after purchasing an additional 53,398 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 631,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,731,000 after buying an additional 98,381 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 810,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,276,000 after acquiring an additional 123,500 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Fluor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,368,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Fluor by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 78,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 13,203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FLR opened at $47.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Fluor has a one year low of $32.31 and a one year high of $51.64.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.17. Fluor had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Fluor will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

